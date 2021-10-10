Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $105,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,059 shares of company stock worth $17,308,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

