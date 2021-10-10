Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $134.74 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.46.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

