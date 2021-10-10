Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Tempur Sealy International worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $425,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $61,695,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

