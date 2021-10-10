Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 6.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 3.11% of Tenable worth $137,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

