TenX Price Hits $0.0541 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. TenX has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $212,617.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00098705 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

