Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Teradata worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.