TerraUSD (UST) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $61.26 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004452 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007950 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,723,523,587 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

