Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $785.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $735.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.