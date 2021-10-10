Tether Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67.20 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $68.40 billion and $67.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,465 coins and its circulating supply is 68,404,570,064 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.