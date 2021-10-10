Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,278 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

