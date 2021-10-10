The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

