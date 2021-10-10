The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,745 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 970,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

