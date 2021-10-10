The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.59% of The Bancorp worth $192,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,684,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,617,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 321,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,002,000 after buying an additional 78,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

