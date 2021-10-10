The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.97% of The Clorox worth $216,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $788,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 21.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

