The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.97% of The Clorox worth $216,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 228,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Clorox by 300.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

