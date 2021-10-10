The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.73% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $132,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

