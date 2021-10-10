The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $211,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $352.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.33.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

