The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $99,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.