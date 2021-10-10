The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $63,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $211,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.34. 2,912,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

