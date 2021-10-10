The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,572,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.44% of The Kroger worth $2,703,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,624 shares of company stock worth $3,010,079. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

