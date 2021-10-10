The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 9,662 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.