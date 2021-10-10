The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Burford Capital worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

BUR opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

