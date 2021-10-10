The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,024 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

