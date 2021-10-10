The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of PNM Resources worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,158,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 336,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 186,265 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 244,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

