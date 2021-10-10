The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of The New York Times worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in The New York Times by 6.7% in the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 114.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 89,205 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 6.0% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT opened at $53.02 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

