The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $89.16 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

