The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,815 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of FL opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.