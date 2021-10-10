The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of American Campus Communities worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 715.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

