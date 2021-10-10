The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.01 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,497,000 after acquiring an additional 139,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,717,000 after acquiring an additional 367,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

