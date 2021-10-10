The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.82 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Lumentum worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after buying an additional 159,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Lumentum by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 477,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 145,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.16 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

