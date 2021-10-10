The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 133,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.91% of Timberland Bancorp worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.04 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

