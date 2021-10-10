The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.02 Million Stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 64,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Datto worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datto by 98.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Datto by 97.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

