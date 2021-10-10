The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.04 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,892 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of United States Steel worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $20.70 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

