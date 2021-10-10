The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $6.81 Million in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 312,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.79% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FMAO stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $257.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

