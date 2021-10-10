The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

