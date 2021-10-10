The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

