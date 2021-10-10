The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,211 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

