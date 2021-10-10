The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 640 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $277.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $186.32 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

