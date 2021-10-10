The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Adient worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 856.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $14,813,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Adient by 1,794.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

