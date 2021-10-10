The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.46 Million

Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce $124.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $581.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.