The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of The Procter & Gamble worth $673,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

PG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,131,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

