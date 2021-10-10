The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches One Day Volume of $94.42 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $672.63 million and $94.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00115076 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.00721686 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

