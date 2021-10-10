The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Reaches $12.25

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $1.77 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $12.25 or 0.00021708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00109841 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003165 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars.

