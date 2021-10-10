The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,351 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.88% of The Travelers Companies worth $700,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.62 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.