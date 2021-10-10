The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Walt Disney worth $250,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a PE ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

