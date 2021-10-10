THEKEY Price Up 8.1% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $107,824.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.