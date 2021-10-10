Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $583.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

