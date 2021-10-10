Thisoption Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00134704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00086261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.77 or 0.99756979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.94 or 0.06414946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

