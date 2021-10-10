THORChain Trading Down 12.6% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $37.61 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.61 or 0.00013844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.91 or 1.00161798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.15 or 0.06198971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

