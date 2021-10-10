Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $44,558.28

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $44,558.28 and approximately $156,606.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00323259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

